Two evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

December 29, 2020

BOURNE – Two people were evaluated after a two vehicle that left one car overturned. The crash happened about 11:30 AM Tuesday on State Road at Old Plymouth Road. Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

