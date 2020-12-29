BOURNE – Two people were evaluated after a two vehicle that left one car overturned. The crash happened about 11:30 AM Tuesday on State Road at Old Plymouth Road. Both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne
December 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
