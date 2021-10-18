YARMOUTH – Two people were evaluated after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 5:30 PM Monday on Route 6 westbound just before exit 75 (old exit 8). The victims were treated and released at the scene. Route 6 traffic westbound was heavily backed up approaching the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Two evaluated after vehicle rolls on roof on Route 6 in Yarmouth
October 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
