Two greenhouses destroyed in early morning fire in Nantucket



NANTUCKET – Nantucket Fire reports that at 442 AM, dispatchers received the report of a structure fire at 2 Dennis Drive. The first arriving engine found two greenhouses 100% involved in fire. The green houses were approximately 6X10 each and were on the edge of the property. The Engine crew quickly deployed a hose line to contain the fire to the two greenhouses. Some extension to the trees and fence adjacent to the structures was present, but the fire damage was mostly contained to the greenhouses and items inside. The fire was reported out at 518 AM.

Two Fire Engines E4 (Captain & 4 F/Fs) and E1 (4 F/Fs) as well as the Deputy Chief responded to the fire.

Damage was estimated at approximately $6,000.

No injuries are reported from the fire. The cause is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.