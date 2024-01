HARWICH – From Harwich Police: Congratulations to Officer Kyleigh Lopes and Officer Charlie McCaffrey as they graduated today from the MPTC Plymouth Police Academy 75th Recruit Officers Class at Plymouth Memorial Hall.

Joining Officer Lopes and McCaffrey today was Deputy Chief Considine, Officer Kannally, Officer Ruggiero, Officer Donovan and Officer Ridenour.

Congratulations and we welcome you to HPD!