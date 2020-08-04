CHATHAM – Two people were injured in a bicycle accident in Chatham late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the bike trail off Crowell Road near the Chatham DPW facility. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A second person was also evaluated. Further details were not immediately available.
Two injured in bike accident in Chatham
August 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
