Two injured in bike accident in Chatham

Two injured in bike accident in Chatham

August 4, 2020

CHATHAM – Two people were injured in a bicycle accident in Chatham late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the bike trail off Crowell Road near the Chatham DPW facility. One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A second person was also evaluated. Further details were not immediately available.



