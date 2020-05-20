You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Bourne rollover crash

Two injured in Bourne rollover crash

May 20, 2020

BOURNE – Two people were injured when their vehicle reportedly rolled over down an embankment. The crash happened about 3:15 PM Wednesday on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Waterhouse Road. Both victims were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

