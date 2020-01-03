BOURNE – Two people were injured when a car struck a tree in Bourne around noon. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) between the State Police and Otis rotaries. The victims were taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. State Police are investigating the crash.
Two injured in car vs tree crash in Bourne
January 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
