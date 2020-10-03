BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly afterr 9 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena. The victims were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Traffic was detoured around the scene while it was worked. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two injured in crash by Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne
October 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
