Two injured in crash by Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne

Two injured in crash by Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne

October 3, 2020

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly afterr 9 AM Saturday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road near the Gallo Ice Arena. The victims were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Traffic was detoured around the scene while it was worked. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

