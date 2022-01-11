HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a head on crash in Hyannis shortly before 8 PM. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Bearse’s Way. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from one of the vehicle. Traffic headed toward Hyannis was diverted onto Bearse’s Way until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured in head on crash in Hyannis
January 10, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
