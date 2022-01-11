Two injured in head on crash in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a head on crash in Hyannis shortly before 8 PM. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Bearse’s Way. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from one of the vehicle. Traffic headed toward Hyannis was diverted onto Bearse’s Way until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.