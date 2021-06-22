You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash in Wellfleet

Two injured in crash in Wellfleet

June 22, 2021

AAP/CWN

WELLFLEET – Two people were injured in a crash in Wellfleet sometime after 10 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 at the intersection of Cottontail Road. The victims were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash, which caused traffic delays, is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.

