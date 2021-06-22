WELLFLEET – Two people were injured in a crash in Wellfleet sometime after 10 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 at the intersection of Cottontail Road. The victims were transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. The cause of the crash, which caused traffic delays, is under investigation by Wellfleet Police.
Two injured in crash in Wellfleet
June 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
