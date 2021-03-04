You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in crash on Route 134 in Dennis

Two injured in crash on Route 134 in Dennis

March 4, 2021

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a crash in Dennis around 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened by Market Place and Route 134 Auto Care. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

