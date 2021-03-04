DENNIS – Two people were injured in a crash in Dennis around 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened by Market Place and Route 134 Auto Care. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Two injured in crash on Route 134 in Dennis
March 4, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
