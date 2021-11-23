Two injured in crash on Route 28 in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – At about 8:15 AM Tuesday morning, there was a two vehicle crash on Route 28 in front of Timmy’s Roast Beef in West Yarmouth. A Honda Odyssey van and a Hyundai station wagon collided with the Hyandai knocking over a concrete barrier and almost striking a fire hydrant. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was backed up in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN