Two injured in Falmouth crash

January 9, 2020

FALMOUTH – Two people were injured in a crash in Falmouth shortly before noon Wednesday. The crash happened on Maravista Avenue at Nickerson Street. According to reports, one vehicle struck another broadside. Firefighters needed a tow truck to pull the vehicles apart so one of the drivers could be freed. Both drivers were taken to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Traffic was being diverted around the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

