Two injured in head-on crash in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a head-on crash in West Barnstable about 3:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 149 near Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. A third person was treated and released at the scene. Traffic was tied up at the scene as Route 149 was closed until the vehicles were towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.