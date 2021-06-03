You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis crash

Two injured in Hyannis crash

June 3, 2021

HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a crash in Hyannis around 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Bearse’s Way by the Barnstable Community Innovation School. At least one of the victims was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up on the busy thoroughfare. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

