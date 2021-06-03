HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a crash in Hyannis around 4 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Bearse’s Way by the Barnstable Community Innovation School. At least one of the victims was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up on the busy thoroughfare. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two injured in Hyannis crash
June 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
