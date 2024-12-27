You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in rollover crash in Cotuit

Two injured in rollover crash in Cotuit

December 27, 2024

COTUIT – Two people were injured in a crash that left a car on its side in Cotuit. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Stub Toe Road sometime after 7:30 AM Friday. Traffic headed toward Falmouth on Route 28 was detoured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

