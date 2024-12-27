COTUIT – Two people were injured in a crash that left a car on its side in Cotuit. The collision happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Stub Toe Road sometime after 7:30 AM Friday. Traffic headed toward Falmouth on Route 28 was detoured. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Two injured in rollover crash in Cotuit
December 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – 2024 in Review, New Years with Barnstable County Commissioner Mark Forest
- D-Y Schools Invited To Mass School Building Authority
- Bourne Mobile Home Lawsuit Remanded
- State Provides Funding For Additional Winter Shelter Beds
- Winning Names Picked For MassDOT Snowplows
- Advertisements Being Brought Back To Steamship Authority Boats
- Upper Cape YMCA Sees More Donations After $10 Million Gift
- Third Right Whale Seen Entangled In One Week, Raising Extinction Concerns
- Addiction Center In Hyannis Closing, Governor Signs Bill Expanding Coverage For Substance Abuse Treatment
- Pet Cat Found After Several Months Lost On Cape
- Marconi Beach Stairs Have Been Fully Funded
- SouthCoast Wind Has Been Approved
- Study Identifies Most Dangerous Route 6 and Route 28 Interchanges