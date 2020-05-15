SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after an ATV overturned in Sandwich late Friday morning. The incident happened on Pony Lane off Route 130. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Forestdale School to fly one of the victims to a trauma center. EMTs were evaluating the second victim. Sandwich Police and the Mass Environmental Police are investigating the incident.
Two injured, one seriously after ATV flips in Sandwich
May 15, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Plymouth County Commissioners Endorse McMahon
- Sunday Journal with Susan Moran
- Sunday Journal with the Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District
- Sunday Journal Discussion with Jay McMahon
- House to Vote Friday on More Virus Aid
- FDA Investigating Test with False Negatives
- US Retail Sales Plunged a Record 16% in April as Virus Hit
- State Plans to Expand COVID-19 Testing Capacity and Strategy
- State to Distribute $502 Million from Federal Coronavirus Relief Fund to Cities and Towns
- Health Officials: Don’t Ignore Non-Coronavirus Issues
- Hyannis Film Festival Announces Young Filmmakers Contest
- Mid-Cape Home Centers Donates Over $12,000 to Local Food Banks
- Boys & Girls Club of Cape Cod Accepting Donations For Relief Fund