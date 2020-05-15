You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously after ATV flips in Sandwich

Two injured, one seriously after ATV flips in Sandwich

May 15, 2020

SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after an ATV overturned in Sandwich late Friday morning. The incident happened on Pony Lane off Route 130. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Forestdale School to fly one of the victims to a trauma center. EMTs were evaluating the second victim. Sandwich Police and the Mass Environmental Police are investigating the incident.

