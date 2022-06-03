You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously after rollover crash on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

Two injured, one seriously after rollover crash on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

June 3, 2022

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a rollover crash in West Barnstable about 7 AM Thursday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132. MedFlight was not available so the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Westbound traffic was being diverted at exit 68 (Route 132). The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Route 6 reopened about 8:30 AM.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 