WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a rollover crash in West Barnstable about 7 AM Thursday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132. MedFlight was not available so the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Westbound traffic was being diverted at exit 68 (Route 132). The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Route 6 reopened about 8:30 AM.
Two injured, one seriously after rollover crash on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable
June 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Mass. Restaurants, Food Trucks Can Apply to Offer SNAP Benefits
- Provincetown Seeks Public Feedback on Comprehensive Plan
- Cape Air Unveils Pride-Themed Plane
- CCRTA Hit with Ransomware Incident, Service Largely Unaffected
- Sunday Journal – Atlantic Hurricane Season Prep with MEMA’s Chris Besse
- Sunday Journal – Lobster Fishing Forecast with Mike Sargent
- Sunday Journal – Top 10 Beaches List with Dr. Stephen Leatherman
- Sunday Journal – Republican Candidate for Governor Chris Doughty
- House Panel Taking Up Gun Bill in Wake of Mass Shootings
- WHO: Monkeypox Won’t Turn Into Pandemic, But Many Unknowns
- Pressure Growing to Remove PFAS from Fast Food Wrappers
- Barnstable County Officials Restore IT Funding
- Harwich Implements Outdoor Watering Restrictions