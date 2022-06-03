Two injured, one seriously after rollover crash on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a rollover crash in West Barnstable about 7 AM Thursday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132. MedFlight was not available so the victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Westbound traffic was being diverted at exit 68 (Route 132). The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Route 6 reopened about 8:30 AM.