BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim after the crash at Edgehill Road about 2 PM. That victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two injured, one seriously in crash on Scenic Highway
February 15, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
