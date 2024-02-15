You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, one seriously in crash on Scenic Highway

Two injured, one seriously in crash on Scenic Highway

February 15, 2024

BOURNE – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim after the crash at Edgehill Road about 2 PM. That victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 