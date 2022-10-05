DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis
October 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
