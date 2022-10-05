You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis

Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis

October 5, 2022

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.

