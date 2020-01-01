Two Jeeps collide in Yarmouth injuring one



YARMOUTH – On Wednesday about 3 PM, a Jeep Patriot and a Jeep Grand Cherokee collided head-on on Route 28 just past the Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf in South Yarmouth. One person was transported to Cape Cod hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Route 28 was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN