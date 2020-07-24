WAREHAM – Officials are investigating a serious crash in Wareham shortly before noon Friday. The head-on crash happened on Swift’s Beach Road off of Marion Road (Route 6). Three people were critically injured and two MedFlight helicopters were called to airlift some of the victims to trauma centers. Wareham Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the collision.
Two MedFlights called to head-on crash in Wareham
July 24, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
