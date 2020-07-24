You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two MedFlights called to head-on crash in Wareham

Two MedFlights called to head-on crash in Wareham

July 24, 2020

WAREHAM – Officials are investigating a serious crash in Wareham shortly before noon Friday. The head-on crash happened on Swift’s Beach Road off of Marion Road (Route 6). Three people were critically injured and two MedFlight helicopters were called to airlift some of the victims to trauma centers. Wareham Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the collision.

