Two motorcyclist facing multiple charges after dangerous ride on the Outer Cape



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Police: On Tuesday June 6th, 2023, at approximately 1:24 PM Officers from the Truro, Wellfleet, and Eastham Police Departments responded to multiple 911 calls reporting 2 motorcycles that were being operated in a highly erratic manner across the three outer Cape towns.

Initially, the motorcycles were traveling North on Route 6. However, once officers from the Truro Police Department attempted to stop the speeding motorcycles, the operators (who were later identified as Danilo Vasquez-Jimenez and Luis Fernando Gil Mejia) turned around and began to speed South on Route 6 back towards Wellfleet. Truro officers did not pursue the motorcycles but did inform neighboring agencies about the incident, as well as being able to give a general description of the drivers and the motorcycles that they were operating.

Speeds of the motorcycles were reported to be more than 100 miles per hour by witnesses as well as multiple police officers from parts of the outer cape towns. The motorcycles were seen operating in a highly erratic manner beyond just speed. Even though the motorcycles were being operated at times in excess of twice the posted speed limits of all three towns, the most dangerous fact is that Vasquez-Jimenez and Gil Mejia were seen by witnesses weaving in and out of traffic, passing against pavement marking is areas where passing is not permitted and failing to maintain marked lanes. Their reckless behavior greatly endangered the lives and safety of all the motorists that were on Route 6 at the time.

Although numerous police officers from all the involved jurisdictions attempted to stop Vasquez-Jimenez and Gil Mejia by turning on their emergency lights and sirens, no pursuit was initiated by any of the Police Officers. Instead, officers used communication, patience, and monitoring to locate the suspects.

Eventually Vasquez-Jimenez and Gil Mejia were seen pulling into the 7-11 parking lot in Eastham by officers in unmarked police vehicles. Once the two suspects pulled into a parking area and stopped, Officers from the Eastham and Wellfleet Police Department encountered Vasquez-Jimenez and Gil Mejia. They were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

Vasquez-Jimenez and Gil Mejia were transported to the Wellfleet Police Department and booked into custody. They will be arraigned in the Orleans District Court for the following offenses:

• Failure to stop for Police

• Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Marked Lanes Violation

• Speeding

• Number plate violation