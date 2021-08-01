You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people critically injured in West Tisbury crash

Two people critically injured in West Tisbury crash

August 1, 2021

WEST TISBURY – Two people were critically injured in a crash in West Tisbury around 11 AM. The crash happened on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road near Waldrons Bottom Road. At least one person was flown by MedFlight to a mainland trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

