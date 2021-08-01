WEST TISBURY – Two people were critically injured in a crash in West Tisbury around 11 AM. The crash happened on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road near Waldrons Bottom Road. At least one person was flown by MedFlight to a mainland trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people critically injured in West Tisbury crash
August 1, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Local Non-Profits Benefit From Cape Cod Foundation Grant Awards
- Cape Cod 5’s Dorothy Savarese to Receive Woman of Impact Award
- Bakes For Breast Cancer Kicks off This Week Across Cape and Islands
- Sandwich Releases First Delta Variant PSA
- Healey Calls for Permanent Expansion of Child Tax Credit
- Brewster Scrambles for Sea Camps Solution
- Study Reveals Right Whales Use Area Intended for Wind Energy
- Nauset Beach Reopens to Oversand Vehicles
- State Updates Face Covering Advisory
- Sunday Journal – Executive Director of the Woods Hole Film Festival Judy Laster
- Sunday Journal – Bakes for Breast Cancer with Carol Sneider
- Sunday Journal – Advisory on Sick Birds with Mass Wildlife’s Marion Larson
- Provincetown COVID Cluster Up to 220 Resident Cases