DENNIS – Two people were evaluated after a crash in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM Sunday on the Exit 78A eastbound ramp from Route 6 to Route 134. Traffic was tied up on the ramp while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people evaluated after Route 6 ramp crash in Dennis
February 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
