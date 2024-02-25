You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after Route 6 ramp crash in Dennis

Two people evaluated after Route 6 ramp crash in Dennis

February 25, 2024

DENNIS – Two people were evaluated after a crash in Dennis. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM Sunday on the Exit 78A eastbound ramp from Route 6 to Route 134. Traffic was tied up on the ramp while the scene was worked. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

