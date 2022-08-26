You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in crash in Hyannis

Two people injured in crash in Hyannis

August 26, 2022



HYANNIS – At about 9:15 Friday morning there was a two vehicle crash between a Lexus and a Honda Civic at Phinneys Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were traffic delays in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

