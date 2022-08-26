HYANNIS – At about 9:15 Friday morning there was a two vehicle crash between a Lexus and a Honda Civic at Phinneys Lane and Old Strawberry Hill Road in Hyannis. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. There were traffic delays in the area until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two people injured in crash in Hyannis
August 26, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
