YARMOUTH – Shortly after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, two SUVs collided head-on on Route 28 at Front Street in South Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth
November 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
