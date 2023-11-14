You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in head-on crash in Yarmouth

November 14, 2023



YARMOUTH – Shortly after 10:30 AM Tuesday morning, two SUVs collided head-on on Route 28 at Front Street in South Yarmouth. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

