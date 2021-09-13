DENNIS PORT – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car vs tree crash in Dennis Port. The crash happened about 3 PM in the area of 545 Depot Road. Firefighters had to extricate the victims who were transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people injured, one seriously in a car vs tree crash in Dennis Port
September 13, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Democrats Seek Corporate, Wealthy Tax Hikes for $3.5T Plan
- FDA Experts Among Group Opposing US Booster Shot Plan
- Hyannis Main Street Barriers Coming Down
- Sandwich Holds Fifth PSA For Delta Variant
- Harwich Festival Brings Music And Art To Oak Street
- Cape Cod Commission To Hold Funding Opportunity Webinars
- Town Of Barnstable Engaging in Sewer Project Outreach
- Sandwich Village To Host Fifth Annual PorchFest
- Falmouth Board Of Health Reports Uptick In Covid Cases
- Nantucket Officials Outline Who Should Get Third Vaccine Dose
- Harwich Mandates Masks at Town Meetings
- Biden’s Vaccine Rules to Set Off Barrage of Legal Challenges
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Reflection with Former U.S. Senator Paul Kirk