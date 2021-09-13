You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured, one seriously in a car vs tree crash in Dennis Port

Two people injured, one seriously in a car vs tree crash in Dennis Port

September 13, 2021

DENNIS PORT – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car vs tree crash in Dennis Port. The crash happened about 3 PM in the area of 545 Depot Road. Firefighters had to extricate the victims who were transport to Cape Cod Hospital. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 