BREWSTER – Brewster Firefighters were called to Breakwater Beach shortly before 5 PM after reports two people on a raft had been blown offshore and were in the water. Rescuers launched their zodiac vessel and were able to retrieve the pair and bring them safely to shore without injury.
Two people rescued after raft gets blown offshore in Brewster
August 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
