Two people rescued after raft gets blown offshore in Brewster

August 9, 2020

BREWSTER – Brewster Firefighters were called to Breakwater Beach shortly before 5 PM after reports two people on a raft had been blown offshore and were in the water. Rescuers launched their zodiac vessel and were able to retrieve the pair and bring them safely to shore without injury.

