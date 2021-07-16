You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people safe after getting caught in rip current off Dowses Beach in Osterville

July 15, 2021

OSTERVILLE – Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills firefighters rushed to Dowses Beach in Osterville shortly after 8 PM Thursday evening. Three people, one of them a child, reportedly got caught in a rip current. When rescuers arrived everyone was out of the water. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

