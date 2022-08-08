Two people seriously injured in motorcycle crash in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Barnstable sometime before 11 PM. The crash happened on the Service Road at Saddler Lane. At least one of the victims was thrown from the motorcycle on impact. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter but it was not immediately available so that victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The second victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.