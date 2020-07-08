SANDWICH – Two people had to be rescued after the strong winds and current began carrying them out to sea off Sandwich. Rescuers were called to North Shore Boulevard near Scorton Creek just before 6 PM. According to reports, an off duty Fire Chief picked up the two on a private vessel and they were safely returned to shore where they declined medical treatment.
Two rescued after getting caught on raft in current off Sandwich
July 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 2 More Cases Reported
- MassDOT, Army Corps Take Next Step in Bridge Replacements
- Passenger Traffic Increasing at Barnstable Municipal Airport
- State Urging Residents to be Aware of Unemployment Scam
- State’s Second EEE Positive Mosquito Sample Found in Western Mass.
- Dunkin’ To Close 450 Speedway Store Locations
- Cahoon Museum Reopening in August
- Wareham Police Warn that Overdoses Continue Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
- Cape Cod Businesses Proceed Into Phase 3
- 2020 Boston Pops for Nantucket Reimagined
- Cape Cod Healthcare to Hold Blood Drives Throughout July
- Cape Cod Cares For The Troops Still Supporting Soldiers
- No Additional Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands