You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two rescued after getting caught on raft in current off Sandwich

Two rescued after getting caught on raft in current off Sandwich

July 8, 2020

SANDWICH – Two people had to be rescued after the strong winds and current began carrying them out to sea off Sandwich. Rescuers were called to North Shore Boulevard near Scorton Creek just before 6 PM. According to reports, an off duty Fire Chief picked up the two on a private vessel and they were safely returned to shore where they declined medical treatment.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 