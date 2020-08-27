You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two rescued from Hyannis Port breakwater

Two rescued from Hyannis Port breakwater

August 26, 2020

HYANNIS PORT – Two people were rescued by the Hyannis fire boat after getting stuck on the Hyannis Port Breakwater as high tide approached. Firefighters brought the two to shore at the Hyannis Port Yacht Club cold and wet but otherwise OK. They were evaluated by paramedics once on shore.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 