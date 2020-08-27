HYANNIS PORT – Two people were rescued by the Hyannis fire boat after getting stuck on the Hyannis Port Breakwater as high tide approached. Firefighters brought the two to shore at the Hyannis Port Yacht Club cold and wet but otherwise OK. They were evaluated by paramedics once on shore.
Two rescued from Hyannis Port breakwater
August 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
