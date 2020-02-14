Two seriously injured in crash that closed Route 28 in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Marstons Mills shortly after 6 PM. The crash, which left a jeep overturned, happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) just east of Route 149. Both drivers were taken to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Route 28 was closed between Route 149 and South County Road while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.