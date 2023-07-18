You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two transported to hospital after Eastham crash

Two transported to hospital after Eastham crash

July 18, 2023

EASTHAM – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a crash in Eastham Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 9:30 AM on Route 6 at Brackett Road. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from one of the vehicles. Eastham Police are investigating the crash. Traffic delays are likely while the scene was worked.

