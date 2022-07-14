Two vehicle crash closes Route 28 in Dennis near Harwich line



DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash on Route 28 at Depot Street in Dennis late Thursday morning shut down the roadway in that area. No serious injuries were reported. Dennis Police posted that Route 28 from Sea Street to Telegraph Road in Dennis Port will be closed until further notice while a motor vehicle crash that occurred at Route 28 and Depot Street is investigated.

Another three-vehicle crash happened at the same location just after 1:30 PM. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported.

Photos by Dennis Police/CWN