CENTERVILLE – No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Centerville around 4 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Shootflying Hill Road and Huckins Neck Road when two SUVs collided. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photo by Daniel, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Two-vehicle crash in Centerville
June 5, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
