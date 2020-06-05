You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash in Centerville

Two-vehicle crash in Centerville

June 5, 2020


CENTERVILLE – No serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash in Centerville around 4 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Shootflying Hill Road and Huckins Neck Road when two SUVs collided. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photo by Daniel, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 