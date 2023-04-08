You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable slows traffic

Two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable slows traffic

April 8, 2023

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire reports they responded to this two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at Route 149 and the Service Road. Traffic slowdowns were reported until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

