WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire reports they responded to this two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened at Route 149 and the Service Road. Traffic slowdowns were reported until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable slows traffic
April 8, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
