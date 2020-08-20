WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side in the woods early Thursday afternoon. The crash happened sometime before 1 PM on Route 6 westbound past exit 5. The driver of the car in the woods was able to get out and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic was delayed getting past the scene. The crash is under investigation by State Police.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one car in the woods on its side in West Barnstable
August 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
