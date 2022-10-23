SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash left one car overturned in Sandwich. The crash happened about 11:15 PM Saturday evening on Route 6 eastbound at Chase Road (Exit 63). At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. One victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to meet a MedFlight helicopter. A second victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. A West Barnstable ambulance transported a third victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was reduced to one lane in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
One person airlifted after two-vehicle crash leaves one car overturned in Sandwich
October 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
