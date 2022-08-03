BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday on Connery Avenue near the Massachusetts National Cemetery. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side
August 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
