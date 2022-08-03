You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side

Two vehicle crash near Mass National Cemetery in Bourne leaves one car on side

August 3, 2022

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash left one car on its side. The crash happened about 3:30 PM Wednesday on Connery Avenue near the Massachusetts National Cemetery. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

