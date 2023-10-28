PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 Friday evening. The crash happened about 9:45 PM on the inbound side before the Conwell Street intersection. According to reports, one vehicle rear-ended another. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Two-vehicle crash reported on Route 6 in Provincetown
October 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
