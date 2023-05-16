You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Eastham

May 16, 2023

EASTHAM – A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Route 6 in Eastham for a time. The side impact collision happened by the Fairway Restaurant about 11:30 AM. Both drivers were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Eastham Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 