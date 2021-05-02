HARWICH – A two-vehixle crash slowed traffic for a time on Route 6 in Harwich. The crash happened about 12:45 PM Sunday westbound about a mile past exit 82 (old exit 10). Four people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
May 2, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
