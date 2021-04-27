You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Route 6 westbound in West Barnstable. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 AM about a mile before exit 65 (old exit 5). A box truck and a car were involved. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

