HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the major intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). A passing Orleans ambulance stopped to render assistance until Hyannis units could arrive. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection
July 31, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
