You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection

Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at busy Hyannis intersection

July 31, 2022

HYANNIS – A two vehicle crash was reported in Hyannis about 8:30 AM Sunday. The crash happened at the major intersection of Iyannough Road (Route 28) and Yarmouth Road (Willow Street). A passing Orleans ambulance stopped to render assistance until Hyannis units could arrive. No serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 