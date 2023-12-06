U.S. Park Rangers investigating vehicle break-ins at Marconi Beach, Doane Rock



WELLFLEET/EASTHAM – U. S. Park Rangers are actively investigating two vehicle breaking and entering events at Cape Cod National Seashore. These events took place in the Marconi area in Wellfleet and the Doane Rock area in Eastham.

This is an ongoing and active investigation with the support of town and county public safety partners at Wellfleet Police, Eastham Police and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office. Any person with information regarding this case should contact NPS Law Enforcement Dispatch at 617-242-5659 or contact their local town dispatch.

Officials ask the public to support our investigation by reporting suspicious activity they observe in the park, being vigilant of their surroundings and safely securing valuables prior to leaving their vehicle.