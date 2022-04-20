Uber driver accused of kidnapping rider in Bourne

BOURNE – An Uber driver is accused of kidnapping after allegedly refusing to drop off a rider at her destination in Bourne. The victim reportedly was able to get out of the vehicle as it slowed at the rotary by the Bourne Bridge. She ran to the State Police Barracks to report the incident. A short time later police arrested My Mhamedi-Alaoui, 46, of Quincy charging him with kidnapping. In court he was released on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from the victim. Uber says they have removed the driver from their platform.