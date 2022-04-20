BOURNE – An Uber driver is accused of kidnapping after allegedly refusing to drop off a rider at her destination in Bourne. The victim reportedly was able to get out of the vehicle as it slowed at the rotary by the Bourne Bridge. She ran to the State Police Barracks to report the incident. A short time later police arrested My Mhamedi-Alaoui, 46, of Quincy charging him with kidnapping. In court he was released on $500 bail and ordered to stay away from the victim. Uber says they have removed the driver from their platform.
Uber driver accused of kidnapping rider in Bourne
April 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Trial for Ex-Wampanoag Tribe Chair Cromwell Underway
- Moving Beyond Masks: Biden Toils to Put Pandemic Behind Him
- Baker Highlights Tax Cuts Amid Unprecedented Economic Inflation
- Biden Launches $6B Effort to Save Distressed Nuclear Plants
- Food Pantry Will Hold Grab and Go Event
- Markey to Hold Nuclear Plant Hearing in Plymouth
- Cape Air Makes Gift to 4C’s Aviation Program
- UPDATE: Peter Pan Bus Lines, Steamship Authority Drop Mask Mandates
- Flyers, Subway Riders Shed Masks: ‘Feel Free to Burn Them’
- January Snow Storm Declared Disaster, Federal Dollars to Help Repairs
- Advisory Committee Formed for Cape Cod ARPA Funding Plans
- Martha’s Vineyard Bank Helps Raise $50,000 to Support Ukraine
- Experts: Despite COVID Uptick, Hospitalization Increases Unlikely