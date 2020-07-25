Video: Unexploded military ordnance brought to Harwich Police station

HARWICH – Harwich Police sent out the following ominous notice Saturday afternoon: “The parking area and lobby of the Public Safety Facility is CLOSED due to an unexploded military shell that was brought to the station. If you need to come to the station you must pull to the far right side of the fire station and call 430-7541. A dispatcher will speak with you and an officer will come to you. Please do not get out of your vehicle.” Police added that this was not a deliberate attempt to harm police officers or firefighters.

This as a good reminder IF YOU DISCOVER ANY SUSPICIOUS DEVICE, ORDNANCE ETC LEAVE IT IN PLACE! Call the fire department and let them come to you for everyone’s safety.

An individual reportedly found the projectile device in the basement of his home Saturday morning. He drove the device to the Harwich Police Station on Sisson Road. The officers placed the item in a cordoned off area of the parking lot. Immediately they called the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad. Fortunately the four State Police units were on Nantucket preparing for the visit of Vice President Mike Pence and Gov. Charlie Baker. A Mass State Police Helicopter was able to fly the two Troopers back to the mainland where they left their cruisers. Barnstable Police then brought them to their vehicles and they rushed to pickup the ordinance and take to a safe place the Harwich Transfer Station where it was safely detonated. The troopers believed it was an unarmed dummy device used back in WW2.

ha072520 Ordnance detonation from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.