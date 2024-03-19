You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Utility pole falls across Route 151 in Mashpee

Utility pole falls across Route 151 in Mashpee

March 19, 2024

MASHPEE  – A utility pole was reported down across Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) in Mashpee about 9:30 AM Tuesday. The road was closed between the rotary and Frank E. Hicks Drive/Jobs Fishing Road. Eversource crews were enroute to replace the pole. Motorists should seek alternate routes.

